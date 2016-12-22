Group has sent 54 kids to camp in its first nine years Buck Lake Boatilla hopes to raise $20,000 this year

The Buck Lake Boatilla has raised over $108,000 over its first nine years.
On June 28, the Buck Lake community will host their 10th Annual Buck Lake Boatilla to raise funds to send children and youth with physical disabilities to fully accessible Easter Seals Camp Merrywood on the Big Rideau Lake.
Over the past nine years the funds raised at the annual event have sent 54 children to Camp Merrywood, but in this milestone year the committee has set its sights high and is hoping to raise enough funds to send 10 children to Merrywood. It costs $2,000 per child to go to the camp.
“We are really looking forward to hosting the 10th Anniversary Boatilla event this year,” said Bruce Archibald, Boatilla Committee representative.
“It is amazing to see how the event has transformed over the past 10 years from a group of community watch members trying to raise enough funds to send one child to Easter Seals camp into a entire community working together to send as many kids as we can each year,” she said.
Since its inception, the Buck Lake community has raised over $108,000 for children and youth with physical disabilities and was awarded a 2011 Easter Seals Spirit of Giving Award, bestowed upon organizations that have made large financial donations to Easter Seals Ontario, and as a result, increased awareness of the organization within their community.