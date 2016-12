The Westport Antique Show draws dealers from Ontario and Quebec.

The Westport Antique Show marks its 21st year this weekend of bringing antique and collectible dealers together from across Ontario and Quebec.

On June 7 and 8, more than 50 antique and collectible dealers will be displaying their wares at the Westport Community Centre. Ten new dealers will be attending this year’s show.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.