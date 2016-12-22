TransCanada hosting open houses for proposed pipeline

TransCanada is hosting open houses in Gananoque, Brockville and Kingston this month over their proposal to build a natural gas pipeline from Markham to Iroquois.

The route, which for the most part follows an existing company pile corridor, travels through rural Kingston and north of Gananoque and Brockville.

TransCanada filed the project description with the National Energy Board for the Eastern Mainline Project this spring.

The proposed project will add new facilities to the company’s existing natural gas system

The project is a result of the proposed transfer of a portion of the existing line’s to crude oil as part of TransCanada’s proposed Energy East Pipeline Project. The new project involves the construction of as much as 370 kilometres of up to 36-inch diameter pipe and compression facilities adjacent to existing facilities.

The proposed Eastern Mainline Project will allow TransCanada shippers that have historically used short term contracts to use firm service to meet their long-term needs. TransCanada will ensure that customers continue to receive reliable and fairly priced transportation services through the addition of facilities in this section of the Canadian Mainline.

The local open houses are in Gananoque at the arena June 11, at the Brockville Convention Centre June 16 and at Kingston’s Days Inn June 19. All are from 4-8 p.m.