Former South Frontenac CBO sets sights on Bedford District

Desert Lake area resident Alan Revill has declared himself a candidate for South Frontenac’s Bedford District.

He and incumbent councilor Pat Barr so far are the only candidates. Barr was defeated in the last election and was appointed to replace Councilor Mark Tinlin, who resigned and moved away mid-term.

Revill served South Frontenac as the Chief Building Official for eleven years and retired two years ago.

He has previous experience as a councilor in other municipalities including seven years in Haliburton and three years in Sydney Township near Belleville. He successfully completed the Municipal Administration course

“I think it’s an opportunity to serve my community at a different level from any volunteer. I enjoy assisting residents running through the municipal process. It’s an opportunity to take a leadership role and shape the direction the municipality will take in the next four years,” said Revill.

“Generally the township is doing pretty well. I see questions of responding to concerns in the community, tweaking or modifying policies to streamline issues. I don’t see large issues with the municipality. There are always ongoing issues of road expenditures. There are certain issues in solid waste management which are evolving, which are changing,” he said.

“I think there are more road needs that we currently need to fund. At the current tax level it’s a difficult balancing act in how much work we do. If we don’t increase the amount of spending we are going to continue to suffer degeneration. There are always funding balances that the township has to grapple with,” he said.