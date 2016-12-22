Township day camp registration deadline fast approaching

Lindsay O’Neill and Laura Kayser, coordinators of the Township of Rideau Lakes Day Camp have been organizing this year’s camp activities and recruiting campers. Canada Day’s landing on a Tuesday has cut the weeks of camp to 7 beginning on July 7 and running until August 22.

The registration deadline is approaching for campers to be enrolled in the Township of Rideau Lakes Day Camp program which begins on July 7 at Sand Lake Park.

The camp program includes games, crafts, canoeing and swimming lessons. Included in the camp fees are Red Cross certified swimming lessons and during each session an outing.

Bussing to the camp is available from the communities of Lombardy, Portland, Westport, Newboro, Crosby and Elgin.

This year’s themes for the four sessions include: Welcome to the Jungle, July 7-18; The High Seas, July 21-August 1; Mighty Machines, August 5-8 and Disney during the final August 11-August 22 session.

Due to the July 1 holiday falling on a Tuesday the day camp has been shortened to seven weeks this year.

“Last year was incredibly successful. Our sessions booked right up, and everyone who joined us had a blast,” said camp coordinator Laura Kayser who this year will have Lindsay O’Neill as her assistant.

The camp welcomes children aged four to twelve and also provides a Leader in Training (LIT) experience for grades eight and nine students who can share their interests and talents with campers while gaining leadership experience.

“Our day camp doesn’t allow any electronic items. We aren’t sitting watching a movie. It’s the old fashioned values. We find that the respect for the children is appreciated by the kids. They don’t even talk about them we keep them so busy,” said Community and Leisure Services Manager Sue Dunfield.

At camp the children can enjoy all the park has to offer including canoes, an open field for games, craft times, field trips and trails at the park.

“I really liked getting to know the kids. It was nice how they depended on you to be their friend,” said O’Neill who appreciated how well the staff worked together last year.

“Camp is a real family. The kids really get to know each other. That makes the play fun,” she said.

At the end of the camp sessions campers celebrate their time together with family and friends invited to a ‘drama dazzler’

This year’s trips away from camp include a visit to Saunders Farm, the museum of science and technology, Westport Lions Beach, Shillington Park, the Heritage House Museum and Lower Beverley Lake Park.

A limited amount of financial help, confidential subsidies, may be available for families who don’t have the means to send their children to camp.

“We’ve had some financial support from the Elgin Lions, the Philipsville Women’s Institute, The Portland Seniors, The Chaffey’s Locks Seniors, The South Crosby Recreation Committee, the Royal Canadian Legion in Portland and a number of individuals,” said Dunfield.