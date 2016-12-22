Westport Arts Council hopes to bring community groups together at AGM

The Westport Arts Council (WAC) is hosting their annual general meeting June 11 and they hope to see sponsors, supporters and community group leaders come out to hear their plans for 2014.

It will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Cove Inn.

The WAC will look back on their 2013 activities, plans for 2014 and some of the results of the sponsor survey completed this spring. There will also be some new sponsorship opportunities, including an arts patron level and MUSICwestport Stage Sponsorship. The full WAC Board of Directors will be present to discuss the issues with you.

The Board has taken a leap into supporting youth and the arts, and WAC President Robin Jones will share some of the results of the 2013/14 initiatives and their future plans.

WAC has a goal of opening dialogue with community group leaders about working more closely in support of the community and each other and begin the development of some strategies to achieve a more cooperative approach to the important work that each group does.