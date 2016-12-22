Delta Mill AGM to feature presentation on village’s heritage buildings

This Tuesday evening, June 10 the Delta Mill Society will be holding their Annual General Meeting followed by a talk about Delta’s many heritage buildings.

Local historian Doug Bond will be presenting an illustrated talk and will be presenting Delta heritage home owners with historical information which has been gathered about their homes.

The Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee has been conducting research on homes throughout the township and has gathered data on Delta residences to complete a database which already includes homes in other parts of the township including Newboro and Plum Hollow.

The Old Stone Mill is open daily for tours and self-guided visits until Labour Day weekend. On some Saturdays through the summer there will be a demonstration of grinding at the mill.

Miller Chris Wooding will be at the mill this Saturday June 14 1:00 pm and throughout the summer on June 28, July 5, July 19, August 2, 23, 29 and 30 as well as September 5 and 6.