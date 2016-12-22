New thrift shop to support Camp Hyanto and community programs

St. Luke’s parishioner Sydney Caron is looking forward to the opening of a new thrift shop at the back of the former St. Luke’s rectory in Lyndhurst.

St. Luke’s in Lyndhurst will be having a grand opening on June 14 of a new thrift shop at their ministry centre next to the church.

Proceeds from the project will be split between St. Luke’s community program and bursaries to send children to Camp Hyanto.

Opening hours will be Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shop will be selling clean, gently used clothing for women, children and men as well as accessories and jewellery.

“The reason we’ve started is so people would have an opportunity to shop for affordable clothing in the community. It’s a place to donate and a place to buy. We’re hoping people in our community will support us,” said Sydney Caron, who initiated the idea.

“I love thrift shopping and the idea you are recycling. You are supporting the community and it’s environmentally friendly,” said Caron who for a second year is the head councillor at Camp Hyanto and is passionate about the camp.

Donations of suitable articles can be made during the Thrift shop hours or by leaving them on the front porch of the ministry centre.