Final open house set for Delta Community Improvement Plan

The Jubilee Block is a key part of Delta's commercial core but has been mostly vacant for some time now.

The Delta Community Improvement Plan (CIP) will have a final open house on June 24 at the Old Town Hall and a public meeting on June 25 in Chantry.

The document should pass the approval of council at the first meeting of council on July 7.

The draft document went to the Planning Advisory Committee earlier this month and has been seen by key members of the Delta community who have been involved in the process.

The CIP will allow the township to offer incentives to support new development as well as the rehabilitation of existing residential properties and commercial businesses.

The program is only for properties in Delta which are within the defined boundaries of the CIP.

A grant of up to $1000 or 50 per cent of eligible costs will be available for commercial facade and sign improvements.

A program of built heritage improvement can help to reduce costs for developing for reuse or improving buildings with a maximum grant of up to $5,000.

Money for accessibility improvements can also be provided under the plan with grants up to 50 per cent of the cost to a maximum of $5,000.

Other benefits of the CIP include planning and development fee rebates as well as a grant to increase the stock of commercial business with a grant of up to a maximum of 50 per cent or a maximum of $5,000.

More information about the CIP will become available including promotion of the village, home-based business development as well as servicing options for the Jubilee block.

The Delta CIP open house will take place on June 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Hall in Delta.

The Delta CIP public meeting required under the Planning Act will take place at the Township’s municipal offices on June 25 at 2 p.m. in Chantry.